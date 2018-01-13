New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) The wholesale grains market ended on steady note today with prices moving in a narrow range on little doing and pegged at last levels.

Traders said adequate stocks position against restricted buying activity, kept prices steady.

Following are today's quotations (in Rs per quintal): Wheat MP (desi) Rs 2,080-2,280, Wheat dara (for mills) Rs 1,795-1,810, Chakki atta (delivery) Rs 1,805-1,810, Atta Rajdhani (10 kg) Rs 260-300, Shakti Bhog (10 kg) Rs 255-290, Roller flour mill Rs 960-970 (50 kg), Maida Rs 990-1,000 (50 kg)and Sooji Rs 1,050-1,060 (50 kg).

Basmati rice (Lal Quila) Rs 10,700, Shri Lal Mahal Rs 11,300, Super Basmati Rice Rs 9,800, Basmati common new Rs 7,800-7,900, Rice Pusa (1121) Rs 6,400-6,500, Permal raw Rs 2,275-2325, Permal wand Rs 2,325-2,375, Sela Rs 2,700-2,900 and Rice IR-8 Rs 1,925-1,975, Bajra Rs 1,200-1,205, Jowar yellow Rs 1,375-1,425, white Rs 2,750-2,850, Maize Rs 1,320- 1,325, Barley Rs 1,490-1,500. PTI SUN KPS ADI BAL .

