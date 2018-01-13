Rajkot, Jan 13 (PTI) Gujarat defeated Saurashtra by 8 wickets in the West Zone Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 League opener at the SCA Stadium here today.

Put into bat, Saurashtra were bundled out for a meagre 133 with Gujarat bowler J K Parmar picking up a 4-wicket haul.

Parmar returned with impressive figures of 4-17 and was superbly aided by Piyush Chawla (2-24), Ishwar Chaudhary (2-30), skipper Axar Patel (1-20) and Karan Patel (1-22).

For Saurashtra, Vishvarajsinh Jadeja top scored with 48 in 32 balls lacing three boundaries and a six. But Prerak Mankad (20), A V Vasavada (19) and Shaurya Sanandia (18) failed to convert their starts.

Chasing 134, Gujarat opener Priyank Panchal smashed 76 in 54 balls, striking 10 fours and a lone six.

One dowm B H Merai (35 not out) and Chirag Gandhi (5 not out) took the side home in 18.1 overs, as they grabbed four points.

Sanandia picked up the two wickets to finish with figures of 2-25.

Brief Scores: Saurashtra (133 all out, Vishvarajsinh Jadeja 48, J K Parmar 4-17) lost to Gujarat 137/2 (Priyank Panchal 76, S Sanandia 2-25). PTI NRB BNM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.