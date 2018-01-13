Los Angeles, Jan 13 (PTI) Actor Rebecca Hall has donated her salary from an upcoming Woody Allen film to the 'Time's Up' fund to combat sexual harassment.

Hall, who starred in Allen's "Vicky Cristina Barcelona" in 2008 and his upcoming "A Rainy Day in New York," posted a photo of the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund logo to Instagram and said she regrets working with the director.

In the caption, the actor wrote that the Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct scandal made her re-evaluate her decision to work with Allen, who has been accused of sexually assaulting his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow when she was seven years old.

"He (Allen) gave me one of my first significant roles in film for which I have always been grateful, it was one day in my hometown - easy. I have, however subsequently realised there is nothing easy about any of this. In the weeks following I have thought very deeply about this decision, and remain conflicted and saddened.

"My actions have made another woman feel silenced and dismissed. That is not something that sits easily with me in the current or indeed any moment, and I am profoundly sorry. I regret this decision and wouldn't make the same one today," Hall wrote.

The 35-year-old actor said she will "continue to donate, and look forward to working with and being part of this positive movement towards change not just in Hollywood but hopefully everywhere." Hall's announcement comes the after actor Mira Sorvino also publicly denounced Allen, writing an open letter to Dylan Farrow apologising for acting in one of Allen's films in the 1990s.

The 'Time's Up' legal defense fund was set up by women in the entertainment industry to provide support to victims of sexual harassment or assault in the workplace, and has raised more than USD 16 million so far. PTI SHD SHD .

