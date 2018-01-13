Kolkata, Jan 13 (PTI) The following are PTI's Kolkata, Jan 13 (PTI) The following are PTI's expected/top stories from eastern region at 5.30 pm: STORIES IN THE PIPELINE: * Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's visit to Rohtas and Bhojpur districts as part of Vikas Samiksha Yatra STORIES ON THE WIRE: CAL2 JUDGES-GOGOI There is no crisis: Justice Ranjan Gogoi Kolkata: Justice Ranjan Gogoi, one of the four senior Supreme Court judges who virtually revolted against the country's chief justice over "selective" case allocation and certain judicial orders, says "there is no crisis".

CAL1 BIZ-COINS-MINTS Govt resumes coin production; mints to work at slow pace Kolkata: The government goes back on its decision to halt production of coins entirely and asks all the four mints in the country to restart production, albeit at a slower pace.

DES27 MZ-CM-REFUGEES Mizoram CM seeks Centre's help for relief to Myanmarese refugees Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla says his government had sought the Centre's help in providing relief to the 1,440 Myanmarese nationals who had taken shelter in the north-eastern state.

DES15 WB-TARAPITH RITUAL No devotees to be allowed during holy bath of Tarapith idol Suri (WB): Authorities at the famous Kali temple at Tarapith decide to do away with the age-old practice of allowing devotees witness the idol's holy bath at dawn.

DES16 WB-MAMATA-LOHRI Mamata greets people on Lohri Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greets people on the occasion of Lohri. PTI RBT .

