New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) The information and broadcasting (I&B) ministry plans to merge its various film units, a move aimed at realigning its resources to enhance efficiency, an official said.

The initiative is seen as part of ongoing restructuring process at the ministry.

Last month, the ministry had integrated its three departments -- Directorate of Field Publicity (DFP), Song and Drama Division (S&DD) and Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity (DAVP).

Now the ministry is planning to merge its film units -- National Film Development Corp (NFDC), Children's Film Society India (CFSI), Directorate of Film Festivals (DIFF) and Films Division of India, the official said.

NFDC, which has so far produced or financed over 300 films, works with filmmakers to co-produce movies in public- private partnerships.

CFSI is involved in content for children, while Films Division produces documentaries, short films and animation films.

DIFF organises International and National film festivals within the country and holds the holds the National Film Awards function.

The merger of film units will improve efficiency by eliminating overlapping of operations, the official said, adding it will lead to optimum use of resources. PTI MP RT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.