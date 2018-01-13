Kolkata, Jan 13 (PTI) Actor Soha Ali Khan today said she always believed in freedom of expression and was looking forward to the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Padmavati', now retitled 'Padmavat'.

It was worrying that the atmosphere was changing in the country and one felt scared, Soha told reporters to a question on the sidelines of ninth edition of Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival 2018 here.

"I am looking forward to the film's release. I want to see it and like I said as an artiste and actor, I always believe in freedom of expression," Soha said to a question about the controversy surrounding the film.

"One should not feel scared, as a citizen you have the right to live in a free India," the popular actor added.

Padmavat, mired in controversy over its plot line, has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which has asked the makers to change the title and suggested other modifications.

Soha had come to the literary festival as guest writer for her debut book 'The Perils of being Moderately Famous'.

