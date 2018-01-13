Los Angeles, Jan 13 (PTI) Singer Rick Springfield opened up about his struggle with depression and said he once considered committing suicide.

In an interview on Sirius XM's "Feedback", the 68- year- old singer talked about his new song "Suicide Manifesto" and how he it is based on his fight with depression.

"Last year I was close to it, really close to it. When Robin Williams and Chester (Bennington and Chris Cornell) and those guys... I didn't go, 'Oh thatÂ’s terrible.' I went, 'I get it.' I get being that lost and dark," he said.

"You're in so much pain that you just want it to end. I have been there and I know what it's like and I understand.

It's just part of your makeup," he added. PTI RB SHD .

