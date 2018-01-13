Naqvi New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today praised the government-appointed inspecting authorities, saying they have ensured "100 per cent honest" execution of the minority affairs ministry's programmes.

The authorities - who comprise mainly retired IAS and IPS officials - were appointed a year ago to monitor the implementation of the ministry's schemes.

The schemes include Gharib Nawaz Skill Development, Learn and Earn, Nai Manzil, Begum Hazrat Mahal Girls' Scholarship, Nai Udaan, Padho Pardesh, Free Coaching, Ustaad, Prime Minister's new 15-point programme and others.

"The more than 280 inspecting authorities have immensely (contributed) in proper implementation of the schemes of the ministry, National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation and Maulana Azad Education Foundation," Naqvi was quoted as saying in an official statement.

The authorities have ensured "100 per cent honest" implementation of the programmes, he said during a workshop of the inspecting authorities held here.

Stating that his ministry has become completely digital, "leaving no scope for middlemen", Naqvi said scholarship amounts were being credited directly into bank accounts of students.

"Be it welfare and developmental schemes or Haj affairs, our ministry has ensured complete transparency," he said.

Naqvi said the ministry is spending about 65 per cent of its budget on educational empowerment and skill development of the minorities.

He also talked about the ministry's decision to establish five "world class" institutions across India to impart modern education to minorities.

The ministry's courses like 'GST Facilitator' and 'Sanitary Supervisor' are providing employment and employment opportunities to minority youths in a large number, he said.

He listed the ministry's achievements over the past three years under the Multi Sectoral Development Programme, organisation of Hunar Haat - a platform for artisans from minority communities to showcase their talent - and other initiatives.

"Over the last three years, these schemes have succeeded in providing employment and employment opportunities to more than 50 lakh people from the communities," he claimed. PTI ENM ABH .

