Jammu, Jan 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra today joined people as they lit bonfires and distributed sweets to celebrate Lohri -- the festival which marks the end of biting winter chill in the region.

The Governor and First Lady Usha Vohra joined the officers, staff, and their families at a function at Raj Bhavan to celebrate Lohri, an official spokesman said.

"The governor and First Lady extended Lohri greetings and offered traditional nuts and sweets to all those assembled on the occasion," he said.

"They interacted with the children, families, and staff of the Governor's Secretariat and wished them good health and happiness," he added.

The Governor prayed for peace, harmony, progress, and prosperity in the state, the spokesman said.

State Assembly Speaker Kavinder Gupta celebrated Lohri with the prisoners of district jail in Amphalla here.

"He also inaugurated a retail outlet 'Sudhar Bikri Kendra' for the marketing and sale of products manufactured by prisoners near district jail," the spokesman said.

The outlet has a wide variety of products like candles, bed sheets, readymade garments, handicrafts, wooden furniture, cushion covers and other items made by the prisoners.

Gupta applauded the efforts of the jail administration and said that this initiative has been taken to meet the twin objectives of enabling prison inmates to earn livelihood while serving in jails and after completing their sentences and to project the reformation programmes run in the jails.

"The Speaker extended his warm wishes to the jail authorities, other staff and prisoners," the spokesman said.

BJP workers, led by its state president Sat Sharma, celebrated Lohri at party headquarters here, a spokesman said.

"The enthusiastic workers danced to the tunes of drum beats at party headquarter Trikuta Nagar here," he said. PTI TAS CHT .

