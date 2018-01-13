Jammu, Jan 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) today took strong exception to a PDP MLA's "Kashmiri militants are martyrs" remarks, and said the state's security was under threat due to glorification of separatists.

Earlier this week, PDP legislator Aijaz Ahmed Mir stoked a controversy when he described Kashmiri militants shot dead in encounters with security forces as "martyrs" and "brothers" and also cautioned against glorifying their killings.

"There was a near unanimity among different political parties regarding the imminent threat to the security of the state due to the glorification of subversives and separatists by the PDP-BJP alliance," JKNPP chairman Harsh Dev Singh said in a statement here.

Singh said despite the state-wide outrage over the remark, the BJP has remained "submissive" due to "the lust of power".

"The BJP leaders are making evasive, vague, and obscure statements only for the sake of public consumption and for ensuring damage control," he said.

Singh said the BJP was acting hypocritically as it spoke of zero tolerance against militancy "which has evaporated in thin air after they assumed power".

"Even as the government had made repeated statements in the parliament that national security is a priority for BJP and not the alliance in J&K," said Singh.

"Not only the glorification of secessionists but jobs and ex-gratia to next of kins of stone-pelters and appeasement of anti-nationals have exposed the myth of BJP's bravado and displayed the spineless BJP in its true colours," he said. PTI TAS CHT .

