Los Angeles, Jan 13 (PTI) Veteran actor John Malkovich has joined the cast of serial killer Ted Bundy biopic "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile".

The film, to be directed by Joe Berlinger, features Zac Efron as Ted Bundy and Lily Collins as Elizabeth Kloepfer, his former girlfriend.

Malkovich will play the role of Judge Edward Cowart, the man who presided over Bundy's sensational trial in 1979 and sentenced him to death, reported Variety.

The movie explores Kloepfer's perspective during the long time that Bundy hid his murder spree from her when they were living together.

Shortly before his execution in 1989, Bundy confessed to committing 30 homicides in seven states between 1974-1978.

The original screenplay was written by Michael Werwie, which won the Nicholl Fellowship first prize and was featured on the Black List. PTI RB SHD .

