New York, Jan 13 (PTI) Supermodel Kendall Jenner has opened up about her "debilitating" battle with anxiety that keeps her up at night.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar magazine, Jenner told model and actor Cara Delevingne, that she has often experienced panic attacks and episodes of sleep paralysis.

"I have such debilitating anxiety because of everything going on that I literally wake up in the middle of the night with full-on panic attacks. Where do I even start? Everything is so horrible, it's hard to name one thing," Jenner said.

"I just think that the world needs so much love. I wish I had the power to send Cupid around the planet, as cheesy as that sounds. You go online and you see everyone saying the worst things to each other, and it's hard to stay positive.

It's hard not to get eaten alive by all the negativity," she added.

Jenner has over 86 million followers on Instagram, but she admitted that she is trying to find a happy balance between her personal and public life.

"Lately I've just tried to stay off it, and I definitely don't look at comments. I think Instagram is still a fun place for the most part.

"I like going on and seeing what people are up to, but I mostly follow stupid accounts with pictures of puppies and little baby animals and people saving animals. Forget about Twitter, which is so not fun these days. It just makes me sad," she added. PTI RB SHD .

