Puducherry, Jan 12 (PTI) Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi today extended her greetings to people on the occasion of the harvest festival of 'Pongal'.

"Pongal is being celebrated during the Tamil month of 'Thai' (commencing on January 14) to mark the harvest season and to pay special thanks to the Sun God, the Nature, and the cattle," said Bedi.

She said the festival reflects India's tradition of conveying gratitude to nature for all its blessings.

The former IPS officer extended her wishes to all the Tamilians all over the world and to the people of Puducherry on the occasion of celebration of the festival.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, Speaker V Vaithilingam, ministers and leaders of different political parties also greeted the people of Puducherry on the occasion of Pongal.

PTI CORR CHT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.