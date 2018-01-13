dealers New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) The police today claimed to have arrested a 34-year-old man who was allegedly involved in extorting money from several property dealers and builders in Uttam Nagar.

Paramjeet alias Vikas was arrested on Thursday from near the Rama Park road in Uttam Nagar where he was planning to scare reputed builders and property dealers by firing at their offices, they said.

He was going to do it on the instructions of his gang leader Pradeep Solanki, who is in jail, the police said, adding that a pistol with three bullets was seized from him after his arrest.

Solanki is a close aide of gangster Manjeet Mahal. Last year, he along with Mahal and their other associates were booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, they said. PTI SLB ANB .

