Hyderabad, Jan 13 (PTI) A student of the Hyderabad Central University (HCU) was arrested after he allegedly tried to sexually assault a junior male student, police said today.

Police said that the incident happened on Janaury 7 when the 27-year old student entered a room in the campus where the complainant was present and tried to sexually assault him.

The student was arrested yesterday and he was sent to judicial custody by a local court, police added. PTI SJR BNM .

