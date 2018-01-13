Man arrested for trying to sexually assault junior student
By PTI | Published: 13th January 2018
Last Updated: 13th January 2018 04:48 PM | A+A A- |
Hyderabad, Jan 13 (PTI) A student of the Hyderabad Central University (HCU) was arrested after he allegedly tried to sexually assault a junior male student, police said today.
Police said that the incident happened on Janaury 7 when the 27-year old student entered a room in the campus where the complainant was present and tried to sexually assault him.
The student was arrested yesterday and he was sent to judicial custody by a local court, police added. PTI SJR BNM .
