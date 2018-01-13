Aurangabad, Jan 13 (PTI) A 25-year-old man died today after he was kicked in the face by a horse.

Shaikh Arif Shaikh Hanif, a resident of Baijipura here, was at his friend Yousuf Khan's horse training facility in the city's Kiradpura locality when the incident happened, said police.

They said that the man was trying to touch the horse when the animal kicked him in the face. He died during treatment at a local hospital, officials added.

A case of accidental death was registered with the Jinsi police station. PTI COR BNM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.