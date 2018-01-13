Thane, Jan 13 (PTI) Police today registered a case of unlawful assembly and rioting against a mob of around 25 people after they barged into the home of a person and fired at him.

Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said the incident happened at around 1am in Nandivili village of suburban Dombivili.

She added that the victim, who was unhurt in the firing, had lent a sum of Rs 3.5 lakh to one person and the latter led the attack after the victim asked him to return the loan.

Police said that the victim's mother was also assaulted by the mob when she went to pacify them.

Narkar informed that a case under the Arms Act has also been registered because of the firing and investigations were on. PTI COR BNM .

