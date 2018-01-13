Samiksha Yatra Patna, Jan 13 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today visited Rohtas and Bhojpur districts as part of his state-wide "Vikas Samiksha Yatra" during which he inaugurated and laid foundation stones of schemes worth over Rs 200 crore.

At a village in Jagdishpur block of Bhojpur, the chief minister flagged off 257 schemes worth Rs 222 crore, according to an official release.

Addressing a public meeting, Kumar recalled the valour of Veer Kunwar Singh, the legendary king of Jagdishpur who was in the forefront of the Revolt of 1857, and said "his historical contribution has not been adequately recognised".

"Our government has, therefore, decided to hold a three-day function from April 21 to 23 to commemorate Kunwar Singh's victory against the British forces. Sadly, he did not live long enough after the feat and succumbed to injuries a few days later", Kumar said.

Earlier, the chief minister toured a village under Amethi Panchayat of Sanjhauli block of Rohtas where he proudly observed that the panchayat was the first one in the district to have been declared ODF (open defecation free).

The chief minister, who addressed a public meeting after inspecting works being carried out by residents of the panchayat area in solid waste management and organic farming, reaffirmed his government's commitment to provide every household with toilets and safe drinking water.

Highlighting social reform measures of his government like ban on sale and consumption of alcohol and campaigns against dowry and child marriage, Kumar, at both public meetings, exhorted the people to demonstrate their commitment to eradication of social evils by coming out in large numbers to take part in a human chain which will be formed across the state on January 21. PTI NAC RG .

