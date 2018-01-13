Aurangabad, Jan 13 (PTI) The descendants of Nawab Sir Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur, the seventh and last Nizam of the princely state of Hyderabad, urged the government today to hand over 277 acres of land in the city, which they claimed belonged to the royal family.

Nawab Najaf Ali Khan, grandson of Nizam VII, while talking to reporters here said that he has urged the district collector to include his and his family members' name in the properties and give their physical possession or provide compensation.

"On January 25, 1950, Sir Osman Ali Khan had submitted the list of all his immovable properties as per the agreement between the Central government and Nizams. We, his heirs, have all legal, lawful rights to share the properties in the name of our grandfather, Nizam VII," he said.

Currently, there are several government offices and other properties operating from these lands.

Replying to a question, he said that 277 acres land includes 160 acres in Himayat Bagh area and 94 acres in Ahmedbagh, while the rest of land lies in Navkhanda Palace area.

"We informed the collector that we have ample documents to prove that we are direct legitimate legal heirs," Khan said.

Other members of the royal family, including Nawab Habib Ali Khan, Nawab Karam Ali Khan, Iqbal Pasha, Shahjahan Feroz were also present at the press conference. PTI COR NP .

