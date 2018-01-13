suspension: US By Lakit K Jha Washington, Jan 13 (PTI) The United States today said it has not received any formal communication from Pakistan on suspension of military and intelligence cooperation, contrary to what is being asserted by top leaders in Islamabad.

"We have not received any formal communication from the government of Pakistan regarding a suspension," a State Department Spokesperson said when asked about the statement in this regard by top Pakistani leaders in Islamabad in the last few days.

A spokesman of CIA declined to comment on intelligence cooperation with Pakistan or if it has been suspended in the aftermath of Trump's decision to freeze all its security assistance to Pakistan.

The State Department said it has communicated its expectations to Pakistan numerous times that they must take decisive action against terrorist groups based within their own borders.

"As a matter of policy we do not discuss the contents of private diplomatic correspondence," said the official when asked about the names of specific terrorists and if this includes UN and US-designated Hafiz Saeed. PTI LKJ CK .

