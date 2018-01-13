Puducherry, Jan 13 (PTI) Puducherry Welfare Minister M Kandasamy today said he did not find anything unusual in the meeting by the leader of the opposition N Rangasamy (AINRC) with the Lt Governor Kiran Bedi.

"There is nothing unusual in the meeting between the two... and it could not be a matter of discussion or debate, the Congress leader told reporters here.

Rangasamy himself had explained that the purpose of the meeting yesterday by all the eight AINRC MLAs with the Lt Governor was only to convey new year and Pongal greetings to her, the minister said.

It was quite routine for any political leader to meet the Lt Governor, particularly to greet her on Pongal eve and also to convey new year greetings, Kandasamy said.

"I have also conveyed my greetings and wishes to Rangasamy over phone during the latter`s birthday on August four last year. How can one take this as something unusual", he asked.

The AINRC leaders met the Lt Governor for the first time yesterday at Raj Nivas after the present Congress government headed by V Narayanasamy was formed in June 2016.

R Radhakrishnan, MP, of the party had also accompanied the MLAs during their meeting with the Lt Governor.

Bedi and the Congress government here have been at loggerheads over various issues ever since she assumed office in May 2016. PTI CORR RC .

