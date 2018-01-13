Bhubaneswar, Jan 13 (PTI) Odisha, which is at the top of the list of states for implementation of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), has set a target to complete 3,500 kilometre roads by March end, a top official said.

So far, Odisha has constructed 43,222 km roads at an investment of Rs 18,624 crore under PMGSY which connect 19,682 villages in 2017, official sources said.

The PMGSY is being implemented in Odisha on 60:40 sharing by the Centre and the state.

Chief Secretary A P Padhi, who was presiding over a meeting of the State Level Sanctioning Committee of PMGSY here yesterday, said "I have asked the officials to complete road construction of 3,500 km under PMGSY by March, 2018." The Committee, which is headed by Padhi, also approved 165 new roads and 36 bridges spread across 582 km as new connectivity and upgradation projects.

The projects are estimated at around Rs 500 crore. The target was set to complete additional 14,000 km-road during the coming fiscal.

Padhi also directed officials to ensure better quality of construction and expedite completion through close monitoring on day-to-day basis.

The engineers of the department of rural development were advised to make use of waste materials in the construction of the roads, Padhi said and asked the forest department officers to provide necessary cooperation in connecting the unconnected villages. PTI AAM KK KK .

