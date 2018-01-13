Hyderabad, Jan 13 (PTI) One person was killed and three others were injured when the car they were travelling in met with an accident here in the early hours of today, police said.

The car hit a divider, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to three others, they said.

The driver of the vehicle was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol, they said.

The injured are in a stable condition, police added.

PTI SJR RSY .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.