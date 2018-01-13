New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) The Railways saw an increase of 0.7 per cent in the number of passengers in 2017-18 as against last year, an official said today.

"For the first time in the last five years, the figures of 2017-18 (April-November) indicate a 0.7 per cent increase in passengers vis-à-vis last year and a 5.13 per cent increase in revenues," Railway Board member (traffic) Mohd Jamshedpur, said at the National Rail Transport Seminar here.

He said the reserved segment recorded a growth of 6.36 per cent during the period.

Freight traffic too registered a growth. The Indian Railways has loaded 39 MT more this year up to December in all commodities -- a growth of around 4.5 per cent, he said.

"Despite the challenges and roadblocks, the Indian Railways made course corrections and is definitely on the right path," Jamshed said. PTI ASG GVS .

