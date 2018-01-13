Kolkata, Jan 13 (PTI) Filmmaker-music composer Vishal Bharadwaj today said his poems convey those emotions which he cannot express through his films.

"Nude", a collection of Hindi poems composed by him was released last month.

"One can't communicate many things in films the way he/she can do in poems," Bharadwaj said during a discussion at the Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival.

The "Maqbool" director said while he initially kept his writings private, he has now taken forward his love for poems by publishing the book.

"I can't write poem in a language which is not my mother tongue. For me, certain words and their resonance can only be captured and communicated in Hindi," he added.

Bhardwaj, whose father Ram Bhardwaj was a popular poet, said he is inspired by Mirza Ghalib.

"In my book of poems, Whatsapp and Mirza Ghalib walking on roads co-exist reflecting how contradictions merge in the present age." PTI SUS RB RB .

