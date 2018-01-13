Puducherry, Jan 13 (PTI) Puducherry welfare minister M Kandasamy today extended an olive branch to Lt Governor Kiran Bedi with whom he had been at loggerheads over rejection of his departments' various proposals.

Kandasamy announced that he'd refrain from making "hostile comments or criticisms" against Bedi.

"Hereafter, I will not make any hostile comments or criticisms against Lt Governor Kiran Bedi through the media as only through mutual cooperation and coordinated working can the schemes of the government be implemented without hiccups," Kandasamy said while talking to reporters here.

Kandasamy has been at odds with Bedi after she allegedly rejected most of the schemes and proposals forwarded by the departments under his control.

He even shot off a letter to the President alleging that Bedi was crossing the limits of her powers as the Lt Governor.

"I have informed Bedi during a meeting recently with her that I will not lock horns with her anymore," he said.

Kandasamy said he also requested Bedi to avoid using the social media to criticise the working of his departments.

"She welcomed my decision," said Kandasamy.

The minister pointed fingers at finance secretary for repeated rejection of the proposals, saying the bureaucrat's comments influenced Bedi's decision-making on the schemes.

"He has been writing comments on the files which only defeat the purpose of welfare schemes meant for the poorer sections," said Kandasamy.

"The secretary should mend his ways and extend full cooperation to the government for realisation of the schemes by getting instant approval of the Lt Governor," he said.

Kandasamy announced that Bedi had given the green signal for loan waiver worth Rs 19.42 crore of farmers as on March 31, 2016.

"As many as 4,094 farmers of Puducherry and Karaikal regions would benefit by the loan waiver," said Kandasamy, adding that the relevant government order has been released.

