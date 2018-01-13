Kohima, Jan 13 (PTI) The Rengma Selo Zi (RSZ) and Rengma StudentsÂ’ Union (RSU) today re-launched indefinite bandh along the stretch of National Highway-2 in Tseminyu sub-division demanding creation of a new district of Tseminyu.

The two youth and students body under the aegis of its apex body Rengma Hoho had been demanding separation of Tseminyu sub-division from present Kohima district and upgrading into a full-fledged district.

They had earlier launched agitation and also imposed bandh from December 26 last. However, they had temporarily suspended the bandh for the new year celebrations.

"Feels deprived and discriminated and as such has begun to doubt the governmentÂ’s dedication towards the peopleÂ’s real issues and concerns", said a statement issued by Rengma Selo Zi president Kenneth Kath.

"Such inaction on the governmentÂ’s end has left the Rengma people aggrieved and feel that the government has turned its back on the Rengma community and is insensitive to the sentiments of the Rengmas", he said.

The RSZ and RSU resumed the bandh from 10 AM onwards till the demand is met, it said.

Official sources said that adequate security measures have put in place by the district administration to thwart any untoward incident. PTI NBS RG .

