Kolkata, Jan 13 (PTI) A school student was killed today when a trailer hit her in the CGR Road here today following which local people blocked the road to protest against the mishap, police said.

Ashmina Parvin (15), a student of Arya Parishad School, was knocked down by a trailer when she was moving on the CGR Road in the West Port police station limits at around 9.50 am, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said The girl was severely injured and was declared brought dead when taken to the SSKM hospital, he said adding that the driver of the vehicle was arrested.

Following the girl's death, locals including students of Arya Parishad School resorted to road blockade protesting against the mishap, he said.

"They demanded immediate action against such vehicles plying dangerously through the area. The agitation was peaceful and it was withdrawn after we intervened into the matter," the officer said. PTI SCH RG .

