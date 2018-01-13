New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Amid the ongoing sealing drive in the city, the standing committee of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) today decided to give a relief of "three months" to traders to pay the conversion charges, officials said.

The panel convened a special meeting in view of the drive being conducted on the instruction of a Supreme Court- montoring committee.

It was decided that a three-month relief be given to traders, who have to pay their conversion charges, the official said.

The standing committee also resolved that even if a sealing is to be done, a "window of 48 hours" must be given to a trader, to at least collect his belongings and other things, he said.

There has to be an immediate provision to pay the converges charges online, it said. PTI KND GVS .

