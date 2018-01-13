Patna, Jan 12 (PTI) The weatherman today warned of severe cold conditions to prevail in the next 48 hours in many parts of Bihar, where Bhagalpur recorded the state's lowest minimum temperature of 4.6 degrees celsius.

As per the Patna met office bulletin, Patna recorded a minimum temperature of 6.3 degree celsius while it was 7 degree celsius in Purnea and in Gaya the minimum was 7.7 degrees.

It said that the major cities of Patna, Bhagalpur and Purnea may witness dense or very dense fog in the morning with cold day conditions tomorrow, while Gaya may witness very dense fog/mist in the morning.

Cold day condition is declared when the minimum temperature touches 10 degrees celsius or lower and the maximum temperature is 4.5 - 6.4 degree celsius below its normal, the met office said. PTI AR KK KK .

