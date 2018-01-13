SHILLONG: Shillong Lajong FC would look to lift their game in front of their home crowd and halt debutants Minerva FC's dream run when they lock horns in an I-League encounter here tomorrow.

Fresh from their 1-0 win against Indian Arrows FC, Shillong Lajong will be heading into the match with hopes of continuing their winning momentum against the Punjab-based side, which had humbled Mohun Bagan in Kolkata recently.

Shillong Lajong coach Bobby Nongbet said, "We have come up with a good game plan for tomorrow's match, you will have to see that. But one thing that we need to improve on is goal scoring." Minerva Punjab FC coach Wangkhem Khogen Singh said that the team is determined to win against Lajong and being placed at the top of the table will not make them complacent at any point in time.

Khogen said, "I don't think the climate will be a factor but the players will need to adjust to the cold." After the big win against Mohun Bagan, Minerva will be certainly not be short on confidence, and the hosts are aware of this.

In their last two matches at home, Lajong played out a goalless draw against Chennai City FC followed by a 1-0 win over the AIFF developmental side Indian Arrows.