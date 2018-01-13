for Hazaribagh passengers Hazaribagh (Jharkhand), Jan 13 (PTI) Union Minster and Hazaribagh MP Jayant Sinha today said that he will pursue demands to begin daily inter city train services between Barkakana to Patna via Hazaribagh.

The demand for the train's route through Koderma and Gaya if met would provide express and fast train services to the people of Hazaribagh, he said.

The union minister asked the commercial railway manager of Dhanbad rail division to take up the matter seriously with the Railway Board.

This was announced at a press conference in which the Railway authorities and Sinha were present.

The CRM Imtiyaz Alim said that this demand was made last year when the rail link between Hazaribagh and Barkakana junction was inaugurated. But the Railways could not start the Barkakana-Hazaribagh- Patna inter city express due to poor turnout of passengers.

He said around 6000 railway passengers are travelling daily in two up and two down DMU passenger trains operating between Barkakana and Koderma via Hazaribagh town. PTI CORR PVR KK KK .

