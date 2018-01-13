Jaipur, Jan 13 (PTI) Rajasthan today got a slight respite from severe cold with the night temperatures recording between two to three degrees Celsius above normal due to a western disturbance.

Sriganganagar was the coldest place with a minimum temperature of 3.4 degrees Celsius, while Churu, Pilani, Sikar and Ajmer recorded the minimum temperatures at 5.1, 5.5, 7.5 and 9.4 degrees Celsius respectively, the local Met office said.

The night temperatures at Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Chittorgarh, Jaipur and Barmer were recorded at 10.5, 11.3, 11.8, 12 and 15 degrees Celsius respectively.

The weather conditions would remain the same during the next 24 hours, they said. PTI SDA DPB .

