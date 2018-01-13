Centurion, Jan 13 (PTI) South Africa were 182 for two at tea on the opening day of the second cricket Test against India here.

Hashim Amla (35) and AB de Villiers (16) were at the crease during the break.

R Ashwin picked two wickets during the session.

The hosts, who lead the three-match series 1-0, were at 78-0 at lunch after electing to bat here.

Brief scores: South Africa 1st innings: 182-2 in 56 overs (Aiden Markram 93, H Amla 35 batting; R Ashwin 2/53). PTI ATK ATK .

