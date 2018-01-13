Centurion, Jan 13 (PTI) South Africa were 78 for no loss at lunch on the opening day of the second cricket Test against India here.

Openers Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar were batting on 51 and 26 respectively.

The hosts, who lead the three-match series 1-0, elected to bat after winning the toss.

Brief scores: South Africa 1st innings: 78 for no loss in 27 overs (Aiden Markram batting 51, Dean Elgar batting 26). PTI AH AH .

