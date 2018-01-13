Kolkata, Jan 13 (PTI) To initiate the bright young minds to the rich and varied Indian classical art form, an international convention will be organised jointly by Spic Macay, IIT Kharagpur and The Bengal Chamber in June.

Students from different countries apart from various parts of India will be participating in the meet which will take place at the IIT Kharagpur campus from June 3 - 9, founder of the Society for Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Among Youth (SPIC MACAY) Dr Kiran Seth told a press meet here today.

"The International meet will be part of our endeavour to promote classical arts among the present generation and let them know the unique and diverse cultural heritage of India," Seth said.

He said around 1500 delegates are expected to attend the convention.

Prof Abhijit Mukherjee from IIT KGP said at the press meet, "Our aim is to orient the students more to classical music and our rich culture." Among the participants school students comprised 60-70 per cent, college and university students 15-25 per cent and SPIC MACAY volunteers about 10-20 per cent.

Prof Anandaroop Bhattacharya of IIT KGP said, "It is a great fortune and matter of pride for IIT KGP to host the SPIC MACAY. We have all the infrastructure to put things in place." The Convention will include 15 concerts, two-three film screenings, apart from folk and puppetry performances by an estimated 250 artistes.

The Bengal Chamber President Indrajit Sen said "This is a project aimed at preserving and furthering all facets of India's rich culture and heritage.

SPIC MACAY, having got recognition from the Department of Culture and Youth Affairs, Indian Council for Cultural Relations, is working towards promoting classical arts through classical music, dance, folk art, handicrafts, photography, cinema and heritage tours within the country and outside. It has 15 chapters outside India. PTI SUS RG .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.