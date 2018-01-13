Chennai, Jan 13 (PTI) Observations recorded at 0830 hrs IST: Temperature Rainfall Stations Max Min 24hrs Total Adiramapatinam 31 23 0 11 Chennai 31 22 0 2 Chennai AP 32 21 0 8 Coimbatore AP 29 20 0 2 Coonoor 19 13 tr 6 Cuddalore 28 22 0 10 Dharmapuri 32 17 0 0 Kanyakumari 32 25 0 0 Karaikal 29 24 0 107 Karur Paramathi 31 18 0 3 Kodaikanal 15 9 0 10 Madurai AP 32 22 0 3 Nagapattinam 28 25 0 62 Palayamkottai 31 24 0 5 Pamban 29 25 0 1 Parangipettai 31 19 0 32 Puducherry 32 20 0 3 Salem 32 20 0 tr Thanjavur 30 23 0 25 Tiruchchirappalli AP 31 22 0 12 Tiruthani 33 19 0 0 Tondi 31 24 0 3 Thoothukudi 28 24 0 3 Uthagamandalam 18 9 0 2 Vellore 31 19 0 0 PTI NTR NTR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.