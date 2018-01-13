Bettiah (Bihar), Jan 13 (PTI) The SSB has arrested a Nepal national on charges of smuggling drugs and seized 10 kg of charas from him in Bihar's West Champaran district, an official said today.

A Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) team on patrol duty stopped him from entering the country in an area under the Bhangaha police station late last night, SSB 44th Battalion, Commandant, Rajesh Kumar Tikkoo said.

They found that he was carrying charas worth Rs 2 crore in a bag and apprehended him, he said, adding that he was trying to smuggle the contraband on a motorcycle.

The man has been handed over to the police, the official said. PTI CORR AR NN ANB .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.