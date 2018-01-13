New York, Jan 13 (AFP) New York authorities announced today the arrest of 10 alleged mobsters, including an acting boss and a consigliere in the Bonanno crime family, who face at least 20 years in prison if convicted.

Nine of the suspects were arrested today. One of the 10 was presented before a magistrate judge in Pennsylvania with the others scheduled to appear in a US federal court in Manhattan, prosecutors said.

They are charged with racketeering conspiracy, and crimes including extortion, loansharking, wire and mail fraud, narcotics distribution, and conspiracy to commit murder.

Eight of the defendants belong to the Bonanno family, one of five different families that make up the mafia in the US financial capital, prosecutors said.

They include 58-year-old acting boss Joseph Cammarano, 60-year-old consigliere John Zancocchio, also known as "Porky", George Tropiano, 68, also known as "Grumpy," Albert Armetta, 48, also known as "Al Muscles" and 85-year-old Domineck Miniero.

Armetta has also been charged with assault, prosecutors said.

The other suspects are Ernest Montevecchi, known as "Butch" from the Genovese family, and Luchese family member Eugene Castelle, also known as "Boobsie," prosecutors said.

New York, America's most populous city that is home to 8.5 million people, has seen crime drop to historic lows and police have aggressively cracked down on organized gangs.

(AFP) CK .

