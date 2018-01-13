Medininagar (Jharkhand), Jan 13 (PTI) Three persons were killed and two others injured when the car they were travelling on hit a road-side tree near Tikulia village, in Palamau district, police said today.

The incident occurred when the driver of the vehicle lost control over the vehicle and it hit a road-side tree yesterday night, killing three persons on the spot and injuring two others, the police said.

The injured were rushed to Sadar Hospital, Medininagar from where they were referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science, Ranchi, the sources added. PTI COR BS RG .

