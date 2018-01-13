Dharamshala, Jan 13 (PTI) The Tibetan 'government-in- exile' has decided to open a Tibet museum at Gangchen Kyishong here by the end of this year.

The exhibits of the museum will be around 11 themes. The first will be an introduction to Tibet, its history and culture "prior to Chinese invasion", the head of the Tibetan 'government-in-exile' Lobsang Sangay said here.

There will a section of contemporary Tibet and a memorial space for 1.2 million Tibetans "that have perished as a result of resistance", he said, adding there will themes based on environment and the Dalai Lama.

Tempa Gyaltsen, who handles the environment theme, said, "Tibet with its environmental importance for Asia in terms of water and climate, among other things, is an issue both Tibetans and Chinese have to take heed of and work together in the long run." The cost of the museum will be around Rs six crore, half of which has been sourced, the director of the proposed Tibet Museum Tashi Phuntsok said. PTI CORR RT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.