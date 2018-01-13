Seoni (MP), Jan 13 (PTI) The carcass of a tiger was found in the Keolari forest range of the district this morning, an officer said.

Divisional Manager of Forest Development Corporation J S Bhargava said the carcass was spotted by a patrolling team at Ugli circle of the range.

The wild animal's body appears to be at least four-day old as most of its parts had decomposed. The age of the tiger and other details would be known only after a post-mortem report, he said.

The district houses the Pench Tiger Reserve. PTI COR ADU MAS RSY RYS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.