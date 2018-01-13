Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 13 (PTI) The engine of a passenger train was derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district early morning today, a railway official said.

However, no loss of life was reported, he said.

The incident took place when the engine of the Delhi- bound train was being shunted for its return trip to Delhi, he said.

A probe has been ordered in the incident, he added. PTI CORR DPB .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.