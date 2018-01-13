Train engine derails in UP
Published: 13th January 2018
Last Updated: 13th January 2018 12:49 PM | A+A A- |
Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 13 (PTI) The engine of a passenger train was derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district early morning today, a railway official said.
However, no loss of life was reported, he said.
The incident took place when the engine of the Delhi- bound train was being shunted for its return trip to Delhi, he said.
A probe has been ordered in the incident, he added. PTI CORR DPB .
