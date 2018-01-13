tells doctors Jalna, Jan 13 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP president Raosaheb Danve today asked doctors to to treat patients selflessly rather than only think about making money.

"DonÂ’t always think of only making money. In business one suffers losses, in politics we face losses. It is painful to to know some doctors sometimes do not start treatment of a patient without money. At times even a dead body is not handed over to relatives because of unpaid or pending bills," Danve said.

He was speaking at a function at a hospital here in the presence of Nationalist Congress Party MLA Rajesh Tope and Congress state general-secretary Sanjay lakhe Patil.

Danve claimed that the Narendra Modi government had curbed those doctors who were making undue profits. He said that the government had capped the prices of stents at Rs 35000 which is about 85 per cent of its market price.

He added that the names of some welfare schemes had been changed from what they used to be called during the previous Congress-led UPA regime as "people were fed up with the names of Congress leaders".

Citing an example, Danve said that the Rajiv Gandhi Jeevandayi Arogya Yojana was now called the Mahatama Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana. PTI COR BNM .

