New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Turmeric and jeera prices fell by Rs 100 per quintal at the wholesale kirana market in the national capital today on easing demand from retailers and stockists amid adequate stocks.

Besides, increased arrivals from producing regions put pressure on the select spice prices.

Turmeric prices drifted lower by Rs 100 to finish at Rs 8,500-11,400 per quintal.

Jeera common and jeera best quality also eased by Rs 100 each to settle at Rs 20,200-20,400 and Rs 22,900-23,400 per quintal.

Marketmen said subdued demand from retailers and stockists against sufficient stocks, mainly pulled down turmeric and jeera prices.

Following are today's quotations (in Rs): Ajwain (per kg) 120-170, black pepper (per kg) 450-600, betel-nut (kg) 260-300, cardamom brown-Jhundiwali (kg) 720-750 and cardamom brown-Kanchicut (kg) 840-1,100, cardamom small (kg)- chitridar 975-1,050, cardamom (colour robin) 900-910, cardamom bold 925-950, cardamom extra (bold) 1,020-1,040, cloves 580-650, chirounji (kg) Rs 780-900, cinnamon (kg) Rs 160-165, coriander (qntl) Rs 6,400-13,000, dry mango (qntl) Rs 6,500-23,500, dry ginger (qntl) Rs 12,000-17,000, kalaunji (qntl) Rs 11,500-12,000, mace-Red (kg) Rs 900-1,150, mace- Yellow (kg) Rs 970-990, methi (qntl) Rs 7,000-18,500, makhana (kg) Rs 625-750, nutmeg (kg) Rs 470-490, poppy seed (China) Rs 540-570 kg, poppy seed (U.P) Rs 540-560 kg, poppy seed (MP- RAJ) Rs 550-570 kg, red chillies (qntl) Rs 6,500-14,000, saffron Irani Rs 100-110 (per gram), saffron Kashmiri Rs 120- 140 (per gram), saunf (qntl) Rs 8,500-15,000, turmeric (qntl) Rs 8,500-11,400, tamarind (qntl) Rs 6,000-7,500, tamarind without seed (qntl) Rs 11,000-14,000, tea (kg) Rs 100-290, watermelon kernel (kg)Rs 150-155, jeera common (qntl) Rs 20,200-20,400 and jeera best (qntl) Rs 22,900-23,400. PTI DP SUN ADI BAL .

