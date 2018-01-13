New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly duping over 350 people on the pretext of providing them loans under government schemes, the police said today.

The accused, Sandeep (25) and Ayush Dixit alias Gaurav Kapoor (22) committed a fraud of approximately Rs 50 lakh, they said.

On November 23, a woman approached the Mayapuri police with a complaint that she had been duped.

The woman said that she had received a call on her cell phone from Aakash Jain, a fake identity used by the accused, and that she was offered a loan on easy terms and conditions by him.

Sandeep, along with Kapoor visited her house and asked her to submit her documents and demanded Rs 20,000 as processing fee, the police said, adding that the complainant agreed and provided them the documents and the cash.

On November 17, she received another call from the accused who informed her that her loan would be sanctioned the next day after she makes one more payment, they said.

She deposited Rs 55,000.

Later, when she tried to contact them, their phones were switched off.

Sandeep has a diploma in electronics and communication from Delhi University and has worked in power major and as an advisor to an insurance company. PTI SLB ANB .

