Tiruvannamalai (TN), Jan 13 (PTI) A court here today awarded 30-years rigorous imprisonment to two men for kidnapping and raping a minor girl in 2014.

P Vinoth (26) and Aswin (20) were charged with kidnapping and raping the 15-year-old girl on December 29, 2014 when the victim was returning home after attending tuition classes.

According to the prosecution, the two dashed their auto rickshaw against her bicycle. They then kidnapped the girl at knife point and took her to a secluded place, where they raped her.

The Thiruvnannamalai Women Police registered an FIR against the two men under various sections of IPC, including kidnap and rape, and arrested them days after the incident.

District and sessions court judge Magizhendhi sentenced the duo to 30-years rigorous imprisonment.

