New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Opener Jatin Wadhwan cracked a 61-ball 70 to guide Jammu and Kashmir to a four-wicket win over Haryana in a T20 match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament here today.

Umar Nazir (3/16) and M Gupta (3/26) picked up three wickets each as J & K dished out a disciplined bowling performance to dismiss Haryana for 116 in 19.2 overs after skipper Parvez Rasool won the toss and decided to field.

J & K then returned to overhaul the target, reaching 122 for six in 18.4 overs, courtesy a superb half-century by Wadhwan.

For Haryana, Harshal Patel (28 runs, 2/18) produced an all-round effort but it was not enough as his team suffered their third defeat in the tournament.

In another North Zone match, Services defeated Himachal Pradesh by five wickets, riding on superb bowling efforts by Diwesh Pathania (3/16) and Avishek Sinha (2/12).

Put into bat, Himachal Pradesh were restricted to 119 for 8 in stipulated 20 overs with Rishi Dhawan (27) emerging as the highest scorer.

Services then romped home, scoring 122 for five in 18.1 overs, riding on some useful contributions from opener NH Verma (25), Ravi Chauhan (21) and AR Pachhara (23).

Brief Score: Haryana: 116 all out in 19.2 Overs (HV Patel 28; Umar Nazir 3/16) Jammu and Kashmir: 122 for six in 18.4 overs (JS Wadhwan 70; HV Patel 2/18) Himachal Pradesh: 119 for 8 in 20 overs (R Dhawan 27; DG Pathania 3/16) Services: 122 for five in 18.1 overs (NH Verma 25; K Abhinay 2/19). PTI ATK AH AH .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.