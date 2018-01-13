Summary of observations recorded at 0830 hrs: Summary of observations recorded at 0830 hrs: The western disturbance as an upper air cyclonic circulation extending between 1.5 & 3.6 kms a. s. l. over north Pakistan and neighbourhood now lies over Jammu & Kashmir and neighbourhood.

System is likely to move east-northeastwards. However, the trough aloft running roughly along Long. 67ÂÂ‹ E has moved away northeastwards today morning. The cyclonic circulation extending upto 1.5 kms a. s. l. over west Bangla Desh and neighbourhood persists. The trough of low at mean sea level from southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Nicobar Islands now lies over equatorial Indian ocean and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal.

Cold wave conditions prevailed at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar. Severe cold day conditions prevailed at a few places over Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and cold day conditions prevailed at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal.

Night temperatures were appreciably to markedly below normal in some parts of Uttarakhand; appreciably below normal in some parts of Odisha and of west Uttar Pradesh and in remaining parts of Gangetic West Bengal and of Bihar; were below normal in some parts of Assam and Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Jharkhand, east Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and of Chhattisgarh.

They were appreciably to markedly above normal in Gujarat region; in some parts of Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra and Kutch, Konkan and Goa and of Madhya Maharashtra; appreciably above normal in some parts of coastal Karnataka and of Kerala and in remaining parts of west Madhya Pradesh and were above normal in some parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu and of interior Karnataka and in remaining parts of Vidarbha. They were normal over the rest of the country.

The lowest minimum temperature recorded was 3.3ÂÂ‹C at Meerut (west Uttar Pradesh).

Dense to very dense fog (visibility . 50m) observed at Dhubri, Guwahati (Assam & Meghalaya), Imphal (Nagaland- Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura ), Cooch Behar and Malda (Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim), Gaya (Bihar), Bahraich and Lucknow (east Uttar Pradesh), Bareilly (west Uttar Pradesh), Ambala (Punjab) and Chennai (Tamil Nadu). Dense fog (visibility . 200m) observed at Silchar (Assam and Meghalaya), Bagdogra ( Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim), Purnea and Bhagalpur (Bihar), Gorakhpur (east Uttar Pradesh), New Delhi (Haryana), Ludhiana (Punjab), Dhar (west Madhya Pradesh) and Narsingpur and Nandigama (coastal Andhra Pradesh) . Shallow to moderate fog (visibility . 500m) observed at Tezpur (Assam and Meghalaya), Panagarh (Gangetic West Bengal), Puri and Bhubaneshwar (Odisha), Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) , Patna (Bihar), Varanasi (east Uttar Pradesh) and Bapatla, Ongole and Nellore (coastal Andhra Pradesh) in the morning hours. PTI BAS BAS .

