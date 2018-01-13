Pune, Jan 13 (PTI) Weather Warning (valid upto 0830 Pune, Jan 13 (PTI) Weather Warning (valid upto 0830 hrs IST of next day): Day 1 (13th Jan.): Cold wave at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, west Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Punjab and west Rajasthan.

Cold Day to severe cold day very likely at many places over Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Bihar; Cold day at few places with severe cold day at isolated places over east Uttar Pradesh; Cold day at few places over west Uttar Pradesh; at isolated places over west Assam and Gangetic West Bengal.

Dense to very dense fog at many places very likely over Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Bihar and at isolated places over West Uttar Pradesh; Dense fog at many places with very dense at a few places very likely over East Uttar Pradesh. Dense fog at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura , Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Shallow to moderate fog during late night and morning hours very likely over Jharkhand. Ground Frost at many places very likely over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Day 2 (14th Jan.): Cold wave at isolated places over Gangetic west Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, west Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan.

Cold Day to severe cold day very likely at many places over Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Bihar; Cold day at few a places with severe cold day at isolated places over east Uttar Pradesh, Cold day at a few places over west Uttar Pradesh; at isolated places over west Assam, Gangetic west Bengal and Uttarakhand. Dense to very dense fog at many places very likely over Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Bihar and at a few places over east Uttar Pradesh; Dense fog at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, west Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. Shallow to moderate fog during late night and morning hours very likely over Jharkhand. Ground Frost at many places very likely over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Day 3 (15th Jan.): Cold wave at a few places over west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan; isolated places over Gangetic west Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and Uttarakhand. Cold Day to severe cold day very likely at many places over Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Bihar; Cold day at isolated places over Gangetic west Bengal, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh.

Dense to very dense fog at many places very likely over Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Bihar and at a few places over east Uttar Pradesh; Dense fog at isolated places over Gangetic west Bengal, Odisha, west Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. Shallow to moderate fog during late night and morning hours very likely over Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab. Ground Frost at many places very likely over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir and at isolated places over west Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan.

Day 4 (16th Jan ): Cold wave at a few places over west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan. Cold Day to severe cold day very likely at many places over Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Bihar; Cold day at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh. Dense to very dense fog at many places very likely over Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Bihar and at a few places over east Uttar Pradesh; Dense fog at isolated places over west Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

Ground Frost at many places very likely over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir and at isolated places over west Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan.

Day 5 (17th Jan.): Cold Day to severe cold day very likely at many places over Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Bihar. Cold day at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh. Dense to very dense fog at many places very likely over Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Bihar and at a few places over east Uttar Pradesh; Dense fog at isolated places over west Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and Himachal Pradesh. Ground Frost at many places very likely over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Weather Outlook for the subsequent 2 days (18th Jan.

and 19th Jan. 2018): Isolated rainfall activity likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Weather likely to be dry over remaining parts of the country. PTI BAS BAS .

